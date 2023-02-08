Titans Fall Short In Fourth Quarter To Lexington Christian Academy

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Senior High boys basketball team (11-13) led by 10 in the third quarter but ultimately lost to Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) Eagles (18-6) by three, 68-65, when the Titans had a shooting slump in the fourth quarter. It was a tale of two halves with the first half a fast-paced shoot-off between the two teams and the second half a much slower pace with Mercer only putting up about half the shots.

Juniors John Lincoln and Jackson Perry opened strong for the Titans. J.L. Perry had a good drive to put the first points on the board and J. Perry drained three 3-point shots. When the brothers get hot they are a dangerous duo hitting from outside the arc and penetrating the paint.

Sophomore Jordan Axsom jumped a pass for the steal and dish to Trevor Ellis, who fed it back to Axsom who trailed in for the layup. Freshman Ashton Drakeford added three points to close out the first quarter and the Titans led the Eagles, 22-21.

In the first minute of the second quarter, Mercer put up two quick baskets and Ellis sank a 3-point shot, but LCA’s Hagan Preston answered back with his own. Junior Donavan Wright had back-to-back shots and Mercer jumped out with a seven-point lead with five minutes left to play in the quarter.

J.L Perry continued to make good moves to the basket with a solid drive. Mercer forced two LCA turnovers. They were unable to convert the first one, but Mays put it in for the layup on the second.

