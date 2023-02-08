Mercer Falls To Solid George Rogers Clark Team

April Ellis

Herald Staff

After a few days off, the Mercer County Senior High Lady Titans (13-11) faced the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals (16-6) at the Grind Session Friday, Feb. 3. Mercer led early, but GRC’s size in the post caused problems for the Titans when it came to rebounding and driving through the paint. The Titans lost 54-48.

In a ceremony prior to tip-off, junior Anna Kate Drakeford was recognized for scoring 1,000 points on Dec. 30 playing South Greene High School in Greenville, Tennessee.

In the first quarter, the game stayed neck-and-neck. Drakeford was able to drive in the opening minutes and put up four points. Junior Sara Dunn and senior Lindsay Jessie had their work cut out for them under the basket, but both did a good job boxing out and keeping GRC off the boards. With two minutes left in the quarter, GRC led 8-6, but Dunn drained a 3-point shot to retake the lead. After another drive by Drakeford, freshman Teigh Yeast was stopped outside the paint, but she found junior Peyton Boyd on the cut and put the Titans up 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

GRC senior Brianna Byars stepped up her game and used her height and size to take command of the boards and shut down Mercer’s opportunities to drive. GRC only allowed Mercer five points in the second quarter while putting up 17 of their own. Drakeford and Boyd managed to work their way in for a bucket a piece and Yeast hit one free throw. The Titans went into halftime down 27-19.

