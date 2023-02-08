Lady Pioneers Win Over Rival Grace Christian

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Despite being without the services of leading scorer Oriona Woods, the Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg Lady Pioneers earned a relatively easy victory over Grace Christian 77-68.

The Lady Pioneers set the tone early in what played out as a very physical battle between the two squads. Halee Hood led the charge in the first quarter for CUH. Scoring nine of 11 total points within the first 10 minutes of the game.

The Lady Pioneers held a 21-17 lead heading into the second quarter. With the absence of Woods, CUH initially found points by committee. That was until Jaiden Douthit began to take matters into her own hands. Douthit finished with nine of her team’s 19 points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds that sent CUH into halftime leading 40-34.

However she saved her best scoring run for the third period. Douthit went ballistic, scoring 17 points, on 10 of 12 attempts including three 3-pointers. Her offensive burst helped CUH take a 63-48 lead into the final quarter.

Grace Christian fought hard to chip at the lead, but the Lady Pioneers held tough in route to picking up the 77-68 victory.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.