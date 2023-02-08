Burgin Finishes Strong In Win Over Model

Casey Roberts

Burgin (8-12) appears to be hitting their stride at the best possible time in the season, the Lady Bulldogs tallied another home victory Monday, Jan. 30, defeating Model (6-8), 35-29.

The first meeting this season between Model and Burgin was held at Alumni Coliseum on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. Model pulled away late from Burgin for the victory in a low-scoring contest. The Jan. 30 game provided an opportunity for the Lady Bulldogs to avenge that loss.

Both defenses held strong to begin the game, but the scoreboard remained deadlocked at zero four minutes into the first quarter. Junior Avery Gray, known normally for her rebounding ability, helped break the scoreless tie with an assist to guard Gabby Thompson for a 3-pointer.

Model countered with four quick points to reclaim the lead, 4-3. Ashton Lester made a pass to Hannah Simpson for two points that pushed Burgin back ahead. With 1:15 remaining in the first period, Thompson used her defense to earn herself a steal and an easy layup. Model returned the favor, by forcing the Lady Bulldogs to commit a turnover leading to a Model basket to close out the first eight minutes of the game.

Burgin held a narrow one-point lead at the beginning of the second quarter. Model exploded for 11 straight points surpassing the Lady Bulldogs, 17-7. Senior Baleigh Turner finally kicked Burgin’s offense into gear with a 3-point shot at the 5:00 mark. Turner, Gray and Foley went on a mini-run of their own that brought Burgin all the way back to even the score at 19-19 at the halftime break.

