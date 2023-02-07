TONY GOWINS

Tony Allen Gowins, 79, of Harrodsburg, husband of Brenda Taylor Gowins died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center in Harrodsburg.

Born Nov. 11, 1943, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Hershell Allen and Dorothy Rae (Wells) Gowins.

He attended both the Cornishville and Mercer County Schools and later became the head maintenance worker for the City of Harrodsburg Water Department, served as a fireman and police officer for the City of Harrodsburg and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church here in Mercer County.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Troy (Sherri) Gowins of Harrodsburg; one brother, Larry Wayne Gowins of Mt. Washington; one sister, Joann (Kelly) Bowman of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.