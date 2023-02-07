SUE STAMPS

Sue Karen Stamps, 74, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Oct. 15, 1948, in Somerset, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Audrey Dowlen Stamps.

She was a retired driver manager for Bluegrass Trucking.

Survivors include: two brothers, Ronnie (Elizabeth) Stamps of Danville and Robbie Stamps of Harrodsburg; niece and nephew, Katie (David Bauer) Stamps of Ashville, NC and Lucas (Jenny) Stamps of Harrodsburg; great-nieces and nephew and close friend, Rita Durr.