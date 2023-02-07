STEPHEN KEY

Stephen Wesley Key, 65, of Danville, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Dec. 26, 1957, in Jefferson County, he was the son of the late John Wesley and Patricia Jean (Brown) Key.

He was a US Navy veteran and was a member of the Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two daughters, Emily Diane Key and Rachel Patricia Key, both of Danville; two sisters, Laura Anne Drury of Waddy, and Katherine Jean Carrender of Harrodsburg and half-sister, Kathleen Garza of Louisville.

He was preceded in death by one grandson Axel Easterling-Key and one brother, John Kevin Key.