JANET HARDIN

Janet Carol Hardin, 69, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Harrodsburg.

Born May 11, 1953, in Louisville she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Carol Joann Isham Dennis, Jr.

She was an employee of R.R. Donnelly and attended Cornishville Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Angela (David) Weigand of Mackville; two brothers, Mark Dennis of Danville and Doug Dennis of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Sandy Coffman and Pam (Coy) Stratton both of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Eddie Dennis and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Steve Dennis.