JAMES ROYALTY

James Price “Jim” Royalty, 80, formerly of Harrodsburg, widower of Polly Cherry Royalty, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born May 27, 1942, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Gilbert Marshall and Cora V. (Martin) Royalty.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and MBA from the University of Virginia, owned Royalty & Keightley Lumber Company, was a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church, member and past president of the Harrodsburg Rotary Club, former director of the Mercer County Public Library, and a member of the Kentucky Lumber Dealers Association.

Survivors include: one daughter, Anne Royalty (Jedaiah) Lane of Richmond; one son, James P. “Jay” (Stacy) Royalty Jr. of Collierville, Tenn.; two sisters, Jane Marshall Royalty Gilbert and Vivian Gayle Royalty McNatton and three grandchildren.