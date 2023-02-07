CHARLES ROBINSON

Charles R. Robinson, 74, husband of Judy Robinson, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at his residence.

Born May 21, 1948, he was the son of the late J.H. and Irene Price Robinson.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam, was retired from IBM and was a member of Salvisa Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Derek (Candy) Robinson of Mercer County, one daughter, Dephanie (Steve) Garrett of Lawrenceburg; one sister-in-law, Ginny Robinson of Lawrenceburg; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one niece and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Robinson.