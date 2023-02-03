Clean Up Scheduled For Lexington Road/US 68 Starting Feb. 6

Clean Up Operations Between Milepoints 18.0 – 20.0

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled operations for Lexington Road/US 68. The District 7 Mercer County Maintenance crew will be working to clean ditches and drains.

Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day

Lexington Road/US 68

clean up operations will be in effect between milepoints 18.0 and 20.0

one lane will be closed with one lane open for traffic

All work/closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties.

