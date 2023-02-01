Colts’ Experience Too Much For Young Titans

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Senior High Titans (7-9) faced off for the second time this season against the 46th district rival the West Jessamine Colts (11-8). The Colts were prepared for Mercer and shut down their post-play, which had been their strength. West forced Mercer to shoot outside and the Titans had a hard time finding the bottom of the net, losing 73-57.

West Jessamine’s senior Gavin Salva opened with two buckets, 4-0. Junior John Lincoln Perry put Mercer on the board with an offensive putback, 4-2. After West sank a 3-point shot, the Titans turned it over and unfortunately, the rest of the game would follow suit. Halfway through the first quarter, the Colts lead 8-2. Freshman Ashton Drakeford was able to drive to the basket for a layup and on the next trip down Perry went up strong on an offensive putback. Junior Thaddeus Mays found himself open for the jump shot. Perry got the steal and converted it into another basket and with 30 seconds left in the first the Titans had tied it up 10-10. However, the Colts dropped another 3-point shot and hit another at the buzzer to retake the lead, 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Senior Wade Lane and Perry clamped down defensively and converted a tipped ball into a layup for Perry. Sophomore Trevor Ellis was able to get a layup with a dish from Drakeford. The Titans then struggled to make good shots and the Colts went on an eight-point scoring run, 25-14. Junior Thaddeus Mays was able to stop West’s run with a 3-point shot with a little under four minutes left to play in the half, 27-17.

Mercer was having an off night and West put up four more points while the Titans struggled with turnovers. Junior Jackson Perry sank a 3-point shot from his favorite spot in the corner. With a put back from Ellis, the Titans closed the gap back to single digits, 31-22 with two minutes left in the second quarter. However, the Mercer couldn’t get their offense going and ended the half trailing 35-22.

The Titans came out at the second half ready to play and J.L. Perry made a good drive for 2-points. His brother, Jackson, followed with two of his own and with a 3-point by Mays, the Titans were back in the game, 37-29. Mercer had a few more bright spots, when Ellis found Lane cutting down the middle for a wide-open layup and when he reversed under the basket for a lay up. But, the quarter ended with forced shots, turnovers and West widening the gap, 55-37.

They Titans face Trinity Christian on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m. and Lexington Christian Academy on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1:30 p.m.

