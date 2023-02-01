Get A Cool Shirt At KBC Blood Drive On Friday, Feb. 10

Give The Gift Of Life, Win A Cool T-Shirt

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting a community blood drive on Friday, Feb. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

Donors looking to make positive change in 2023 have the perfect opportunity to make an impact by saving lives. The need for blood is ever constant and every day. When something unexpected happens that requires blood —whether it’s a trauma, a disease, a premature birth and so much more—blood must be readily available to save a local patient’s life.

Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky. Approximately 400 donors are needed daily to maintain a healthy blood supply, but the blood center has been experiencing consistent urgent-to-critical levels because of winter illness and the holidays that has affected donor turnout. All donors who give blood at this upcoming drive will receive a “blood donors are just a lil’ cooler” long-sleeve shirt.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Schedule a donation online or by calling 800-775-2522.

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives in Kentucky, the Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in the commonwealth. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

