Reverend Windrell Hunn Jr., 88, husband of Lena L. Hunn, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospital in Lexington.

Born July 6, 1934, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Windrell and Marie (Bryant) Hunn Sr.

He was called to the ministry and served as the Pastor of First Baptist Church, Springfield for 27 years, was a past president of the South District Baptist Association and served as an officer in the B.UC.L.C.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Rebecca (Marion) Johnson of Stone Mountain, Ga.; one son, Windrell Lee Hunn of Ohio; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a several family and friends.