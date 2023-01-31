Willie Thrasher

Willie Ray Thrasher, 75, of Harrodsburg, husband of Tina Renee Reynolds Thrasher, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

Born June 8, 1947, in Albany, he was the son of the late Raymond N. and Flora Ethel (Roberts) Thrasher.

He was a retired manufacturing technician for Lexmark and was a US Army Veteran.

Survivors include: one daughter, Patricia (Glen) Fackler of Webster; two sons, William Brandon Thrasher and James Johns, both of Harrodsburg; one brother, Bobby (Lois) Thrasher of Albany; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.