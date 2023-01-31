Robert Hawkins

Robert Elwood Hawkins, 42, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his residence.

Born Oct. 31, 1980, in Lexington, he was the son of Keith Hawkins of Lawrenceburg and Teresa Lester Deerwester of Danville.

He had worked in small engine repair and was a member of Bluegrass Pike Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: two sons, Braxton Bradshaw and Devon Sparks both of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Lexi Hawkins of Springfield; three brothers, David Driscoll of Mercer County, Chris (Jessica) Hawkins of Danville, and Jacody Deerwester of Danville and several nieces and nephews.