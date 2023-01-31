Elizabeth Bowels

Elizabeth Jane Bowles, 45, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born July 29, 1977, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of Barbara J. (Siler) Johnson and the late Gary Ritchie.

She was a housekeeper.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include: one daughter, Desiree Jefferies of Harrodsburg; one son, Marcus Cummins of Casey County; one sister, Jennifer Rose of Harrodsburg; one grandson and two nieces.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 30, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.