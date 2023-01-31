Beuna Baker, 96, widow of Haldon M. Stratton and William D. Baker, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born June 27, 1926, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Bernice and Viola (Robinson) Sallee.

She retired from Corning Glass after over 30 years, was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, a member of the Faith, Hope and Love Sunday School Class, V. F. W. and Haggin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Survivors include: one son, Ronald M. Stratton of Florida; one sister, Bonnie Barnett of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.