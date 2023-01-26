Legendary Horsemen At The Library And More: Weekender Jan. 26-Feb. 2:

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Historian Bill Cooke will talk about the role of Black horsemen in establishing the Bluegrass as the thoroughbred capital of the world. Cooke, a Harrodsburg native and the retired director of the International Museum of the Horse, is the scheduled speaker at the monthly meeting of the Jane McAfee Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street).

Learn about legendary horsemen such as Robert James Harlan, who was born into slavery in 1816 and went on to be one of the most celebrated racehorse owners of his time. While historians differ on the details of his birth, Harlan spent his formative years here in Harrodsburg, raised in the same household as John Marshall Harlan, the future Supreme Court Justice who would be known as “the Great Dissenter.” The meeting is free and open to the public.

While you’re at the library, check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display. The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 26

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by 190 Proof at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bostons Way. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Jan. 27

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Travingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Jan. 28

• Princess Party at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Dress in your best princess dress or attire, enjoy a visit with a real princess and a divine tea with princess etiquette. $30. Ten slots for ages 3–6 from 10 a.m. to noon. Ten slots for ages 7–10 from 1 to 3 p.m. 859-613-2999 or thebakerstableky.com

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

Sunday, Jan. 29

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

• Historian Bill Cooke at meeting of Jane McAfee Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Topic: “Black Horsemen of the Kentucky Turf.” Facebook @ janemcafeedar.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Groundhog’s Day

• Chloe’s Petals for Hope Yard Sale in the Old Buick Building on the corner of West Lexington Street and Chiles Street. Something for everyone. To donate, please contact us for drop off/pick up information. All donations tax deductible. Runs through Saturday, Feb. 4. chloespetalsforhope.org.

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bostons Way. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.