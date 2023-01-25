Archery Team Takes Second Place At Nelson Shoot Out

The Mercer County Archery program competed at Nelson County this weekend. The elementary team set a new team scoring high on the season shooting a 2634. The new team high earned them second place in the event. Braydon Howard finished in the top 10 with shooting a 241/300.

King Middle shot a score of 3004. Mercer sat in second place for the majority of the contest, but slipped to their eventual fifth place spot after the final two flights. Cameron McKinney placed sixth with a score of 266/300 to round out the top 10.

The high school aged group showed determination and confidence shooting a new season high 3319 points, earning first place in the process. Troy Diaz-Ward (291/300) earned a third place medal. Kamron Maddox (289/300) earned a fourth placed medal. Jace Good (282/300) placed seventh, Nicolas Winburn (280/300) finished ninth. Nolan Johnson (280/300) earned tenth. Paige Bedard (277/300) was sixth and Kelsey Dennis (273/300) finished ninth in high school females division.

The team will compete at Lexington Christian Academy on Saturday, Jan. 28.