WILLIAM WHALEN

William “Wimpy” Owen Whalen Jr., 86, husband of Amanda Bush Whalen, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.

Born Oct. 10, 1936, in Fayette County, he was the son, of the late William Owen “Buck” and Ailene (Bussell) Whalen.

He was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church, was a United States Air Force veteran and retired from Smith Contractors as a heavy equipment mechanic.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Toni Whalen (Stephen) Trisler and Debra Lynn Whalen of Salvisa; one son, William O. (Bethany) Whalen III of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Brenda Jo Evans of Salvisa and Doris Knox of Harrodsburg; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.