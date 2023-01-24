RAYMOND BURTON

Raymond F. Burton III, 76, of Harrodsburg, husband of Kim Satterly Burton died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

Born Jan. 7, 1947, he was the son, of the late Raymond F. and Bessie Jane Smith Burton Jr.

He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran where he served as a cook, retired from Matsushita, was a former employee of Wal-Mart and North Point Training Center and attended Southland Christian Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two sons, Raymond F. “Buddy” (Julie) Burton IV of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and John David Burton of Harrodsburg; two daughters, Jessica Ann Burton of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Holly Wilkerson Childers of Harrodsburg; three brothers, Joe (Jenny) Burton of Middletown, Ohio, Jack (Bonda) Burton of Stamping Ground and Ed (Diana) Burton of Mt. Sterling; three grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousin