OWENS EDWARDS

Owens Ruffus “Junior” Edwards, 51, husband of Linda Kidd Edwards, of Liberty, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Casey County Hospital.

Born on Jan. 30, 1971, in Bardstown, he was the son of Owens Ruffus Edwards Sr. and the late Mildred Etoile Chesser Edwards.

He attended Pine Grove Church and was employed by Goose Creek Candle.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and father, include: two sons, Rusty Edwards and Harley Edwards; one daughter, Journey Edwards; two step sons, Daniel Kidd and Steven Kidd; two brothers, Ricky Edwards and Kevin (Evelyn) Edwards; three sisters, Cindy (Harry) Morris, Penny (Raymond) Savage and Gina Hampton; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and and several nieces and nephews.