MYRTLE GRIFFIN

Myrtle Ann (Meaux) Griffin, 64, of Harrodsburg, widow of Charles Griffin, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Signature Health and Rehabilitation Center in Harrodsburg.

Born Feb. 28, 1958 in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter, of Ruby (Shy) Meaux and the late Venus O. Meaux Sr.

She was a 1976 graduate of Harrodsburg High School and attended Georgetown College, retired from Hobart in Danville as a skilled welder.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include: one daughter-in-law, Stephanie Meaux; one sister, Lisa Meaux of Lexington; two brothers, Ricardo (Frances) Meaux of Lawrenceburg and Shawn Meaux of Los Angeles, Calif.; three sisters-in-law, Sarah Ann Griffin, Yvonne Griffin and Cindy Griffin; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Ellen) Griffin and William Griffin; five step grandchildren; one aunt and uncle and several cousins, nieces and nephews.