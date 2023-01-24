Melissa Stevens, 53, of Harrodsburg, wife of Tracey Stevens, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at her home.

Born Aug. 12, 1969, in Jackson County, she was the daughter, of Gloria Jean (Sandlin) Lynn of Harrodsburg, and the late Danny Cook.

She operated her own online marketplace.

Survivors, in addition to her spouse, include: one daughter, Cynthia (Aaron) Shewmaker of Harrodsburg; one son, Clint (Heather Fugate) Underwood of Nicholasville; one brother, Daniel (Harley) Cook of Grayson; four grandchildren and expecting a fifth grandchild.