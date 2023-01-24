KIMBERLY WILSON

Kimberly Rae Shepard Cox Wilson, 63, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Born Sept. 13, 1959, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Ray Shepard and Barbara Jean Beasley.

She loved taking care of her dogs Pugsley and Milo and also listening to music.

Survivors include: one son, Bobby (Jaycee) Cox of Metropolis, Ill.; one daughter, Sonja Singh of Madisonville; two brothers, Doug Beasley of Olney, Ill. and Stephen Gibson of Lexington; two sisters, Cindy (Pam) Hawkins of Frankfort and Loretta (Tom) Lewis of Harrodsburg; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.