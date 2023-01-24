DONNIE KESTLER

Donnie “Don” Lee Kestler, 93, widower of Wilma “Babe” Truax Kestler, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his residence.

Born May 6, 1929, in Louisville, he was the son, of the late Theodore H. and Inez Hatfield Kestler.

He was the owner of Don Kestler and Associates, was a United States Air Force veteran, was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church, the Harrodsburg Rotary Club, and a former member of the UK 101 Club.

Survivors include: one daughter, Shauna (Roy) Burger of Burgin; one daughter-in-law, Melinda Kestler of Harrodsburg; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.