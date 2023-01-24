ALENE BARNES

Alene Robinson Barnes, 82, widow of Jonas Floyd Barnes, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Walkers Trail Senior Living in Danville.

Born June 23, 1940, in Mercer County, she was the daughter, of the late Charley and Viola Taylor Robinson.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Danville.

Survivors include: one son, Jonas Floyd (Stephanie) Barnes, II of Virginia Beach; three daughters, Traci Easton of Nicholasville, Amy Marina (Donald) Beckley of Wilmore and Jacqueline Suzanne (Ronnie) Sullivan of Nicholasville; two sisters-in-law, Jan Robinson of Burgin and Chastine Parker of Danville; one brother, and sister-in-law Crit (Joe Ann) Barnes of Danville; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.