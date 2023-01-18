MCSHS Archery Places Second At Area Meet

Casey Roberts

The Mercer County archery team traveled to Boyle County, Saturday, Jan. 14 for an elementary, middle and high school competition.

The Mercer Elementary team came out strong earning a new season high score of 2606, up 100 points from their previous competition, to place third. Wyatt Robinson placed seventh shooting 246/300 and Westin Mills placed tenth shooting 239/300.

“I placed a goal of scoring 2600 on this team and they delivered with a great performance,” said Assistant Coach Eric Miller.

King Middle School had a tough day with a score of 2974 to place fourth. Sean Ingram placed seventh shooting 268/300. The team had some archers step up, but the overall team score was down 50 points from the last two tournaments.

“We need to get more aggressive to make this push for State,” said Miller of the middle school team.

Mercer High School was down from last week, but still was able to take second place with a score of 3285.

Mercer Archery will compete in Nelson County next week on Saturday, Jan. 21.

