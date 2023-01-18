| logout
Lady Bulldogs Win Tournament Over The Weekend
Casey Roberts
Herald Staff
Sports@harrodsburgherald.com
The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (4-9) picked up victories over Cloverport (0-13) and Waggener (1-16) to win the Candy’s Mile Marker 711 Autism Awareness Shootout tournament Saturday, Jan.14.
In the championship game, Baleigh Turner, Avery Gray and Gabby Thompson all finished with double digit points. Gray had a double-double finishing with 15 rebounds as well. The well balanced scoring attack and complete ownership of the boards helped the Lady Bulldogs to the 42-23 victory over Waggener.
The Lady Bulldogs resume district play Jan. 19, when they return home to battle East Jessamine.