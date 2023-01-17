KEVIN WALDROP

Kevin Wayne Waldrop, 49, husband of Jinx Allison Waldrop, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Lexington.

Born June 26, 1973, in Lexington, he was the son of Jacky Wayne and Diane Lynn Horton Waldrop of Nicholasville.

He was a musician, producer, and drummer for several nationally known entertainers, and attended Belmont University in Nashville and was a Christian.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, include: two daughters, Alyssa Payton Waldrop of Nashville and Brooke Allison Heinz of California; one brother, Christopher Waldrop of Nicholasville; one mother-in-law, Joy Tilley of Florida; three grandchildren and several aunts, uncles and cousins.