JOSEPHINE BUGG

Josephine Bottom Bugg, 85, of Harrodsburg, widow of Charles Berdie Bugg Sr., died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born June 9, 1937, in Gravel Switch, she was the daughter of the late Allen M. and Iva Jane (Bottom) Bottom.

She was a homemaker and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Evelyn (Terry) Sears of Harrodsburg; two sons, David (John Parker) Bugg of Lexington and Chuck (Sandy) Bugg of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.