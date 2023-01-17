Grover Phillips, 66, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Nov. 11, 1956, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Marshall Phillips and Ovie Peavler Gaines.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Danville.

Survivors include: one brother, Kenny Gaines of Louisville; two sisters, Alice DuPont of Dayton, Ohio and Sheree Thompson McGinnis of Ashland; a special nephew and best friend, Clint Smith of Danville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.