DONALD PRIGMORE

Donald Timothy “Tim” Prigmore, 63, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Born Sept. 1, 1959 in Dallas Texas, he was the son of Johana Horn Prigmore and the late Donald Lee Prigmore.

He worked for many years in the food brokerage business and was a ruling elder of the United Presbyterian Church.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include: former wife, Sherri Howe Prigmore; three daughters, Lindsey Alexandra Cordray, Savannah Mitchell Prigmore and Elysabeth Marguerite Prigmore, one brother, Jay Templeton Prigmore, two grandsons and one niece.