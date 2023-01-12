Weekender For Jan. 12–19: MLK Day And Much More

Robert Moore

The 17th Annual 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration happens Monday, Jan. 16, at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). The celebration of King’s life starts with breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by the commemorative march at 9 a.m. The program starts at 9:30 a.m. with Affrilachian poet Shanita NitaJade Jackson. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a non-perishable ready to eat food item that will be used to stock the blessing boxes around the community.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

Thursday, Jan. 12

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Boston’s Way. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Jan. 13

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Travingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Jan. 14

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Live music by Tony Toy at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Jan. 15

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Jan. 16

• Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by the commemorative march at 9 a.m. The program starts at 9:30 a.m. with Affrilachian poet Shanita NitaJade Jackson. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a non-perishable ready to eat food item that will be used to stock the blessing boxes around the community. Tara Duty or Deanna Ashmore at the Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office 859-734-4378.

Thursday, Jan. 19

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

