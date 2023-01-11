Lady Titans Earn Back-To-Back Wins At 2A Tournament 

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Senior High Lady Titans (9-10) will make their fifth appearance in the Class 2A state tournament after defeating Boyle County 50-40 Saturday, Jan. 7, at Harrison County, in the 2A sectional championship.

After getting tangled up with a player during Friday’s game against Lexington Catholic, Sara Dunn, who lead in scoring that night, had a bad ankle turn and was questionable if she would make the championship game. The Lady Titans had little issue advancing past the Lexington Catholic Knights, 52-35, and Coach Hayley Spivey was able to work a lot of her bench into the game.

Fortunately, with a lot of tape, Dunn was able to start in the Boyle County game. Dunn, along with Lindsay Jessie and Teigh Yeast, made the all-tournament team. Junior Anna Kate Drakeford was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Yeast and Dunn both came out strong in the first quarter combining for 11 of their 13 points leading Boyle 13-8.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.