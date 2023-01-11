 Skip to content

Garrard Stymies Lady Bulldogs

| |

The Harrodsburg Herald/Casey Roberts
Junior Avery Gray fought to maneuver around a Garrard County defender in Burgin’s home loss on Jan. 7.

Casey Roberts
Herald Staff
In their first match-up since returning home from the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (2-8) hosted fellow 12th region foe Garrard County (1-11) Saturday, Jan. 7. Despite an historic rebound effort by Junior Avery Gray, Burgin fell to the Lady Golden Lions 64-37. Head Coach Keith Monson and his team attempted to ride the wave of momentum in search of their third win on the season after a positive week battling out of state competition in Florida.

Senior leader Baleigh Turner got the Lady Bulldogs out to a quick start, nailing her first shot of the game from long range. Garrard countered with the first of 10 made 3-pointers evening the score at 3-3. Turner scored her fifth point after her defense led to a steal and layup for Burgin. The promising start took an unexpected nose dive. The Lady Bulldogs watched the 5-3 lead evaporate in  seconds.

Garrard went ballistic, going on a 12-4 run nailing four straight shots from behind the arch, taking the 15-9 lead in the process. The Lady Golden Lions wasted zero time hitting yet another 3-point shot to begin the second quarter of play.

