Burgin’s Struggles Continue Against Cumberland County

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs (3-11) were back in action Saturday Jan. 7 when Cumberland County (5-9) came to town. Burgin came into the match up on a six game losing skid. The size of Cumberland County’s front court controlled the game early and often. The Panthers dominated on the offensive glass. Coupled with an impressive shooting performance Cumberland County handed Burgin their seventh straight defeat, 77-44.

Burgin returned to their home court Jan. 7 looking to record their first victory since mid-December. Senior Landen Oaks started the game off with a long range basket for the Bulldogs, helping them jump out to a quick 3-1 lead. Cumberland County responded with a 3-point basket of their own, reclaiming the lead, 4-3.

Junior Jake Taylor continues to step up as the lead guard in the absence of Senior Jacob Qualls. Brendan Stanley found Taylor for his first points of the night taking back the lead at 6-3, however this would be the last time that Burgin would find themselves ahead on the scoreboard.

The Bulldogs forced a miss on the initial shot of the ensuing Cumberland County possession, but the Panthers forward Zach Harwood gathered the offensive rebound and finished the second chance layup plus the foul. It was a series of plays that would be a predecessor to how the game played out. Harwood went on to hit the free throw giving his team the 7-6 lead, never trailing again.

