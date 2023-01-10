Stanley Long, 77, of Salvisa and formerly of North Middletown, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Jan. 25, 1945, in Bourbon County, he was the son of the late Chester Lee and Martha Stigall Long.

He attended North Middletown School and Lexington Community College, was a member of North Middletown Christian Church, was a Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Army and worked for Claiborne Farm, Dura Corporation, and the V.A. Medical Center.

Survivors include: one son, Mike (Tammy) Long; one daughter, Stephanie Long; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.