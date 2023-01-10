Carolyn Josephine King, 73, of Harrodsburg, wife of Gary King, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

Born April 27, 1949, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late John and Tressie (Denton) Griffin.

She was a waitress at area diners.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Linda Carol (Terry) Fowler of Danville; two sons, David Allen King of Danville and Gary Wayne King of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Curtis (Clarisse) Griffin of Hustonville and Cecil Griffin of Danville; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.