CORNELL REYNOLDS

Cornell Mobley Reynolds, 94, widow of Hyman V. Reynolds died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at her residence.

Born Jan. 7, 1928, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey D. and Myrtle Coker Mobley.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church and most recently attended Buena Vista Church.

Survivors include: two sons, Michael (Gladys Marie) Reynolds of Harrodsburg and Gene (Debra) Reynolds of Lancaster; one son-in-law, Bill Price; one daughter-in-law, Janie Reynolds; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.