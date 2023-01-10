CLARA MOORE

Clara Jean Stinnett Moore, 67, wife of Ronnie Dale Moore died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her residence.

Born Nov. 30, 1955, in Nicholasville, she was the daughter of the late James and Mabel Bottoms Stinnett.

She was a retired Mercer County School bus driver and a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church #1.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one son, Kris (Holly) Moore of Harrodsburg; four daughters, Sharee (Dale) Ammons, Pricilla (Eddie) Blake, Teresa Preston and Carrie Rogers all of Harrodsburg; one brother, Curtis Fayne of Harrodsburg; one sister, Tina Jessin of Nicholasville; a special granddaughter, Kayla Preston; 12 grandchildren; one step granddaughter and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Charley Stinnett and a step grandson, Justin Ammons.