Charles Franklin “Chuck” McGuire, 86, husband of Melissa Caywood McGuire, of Harrodsburg, died Jan. 6, 2023.

Born June 20, 1936, in Adairsville, Georgia., he was the son of the late Frank D. and Willie Cochran McGuire.

He was a Unites States Air Force veteran and in many of the infantry bands, was a 1954 graduate of Lynch High School, retired from IBM in Lexington.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Laura (Kendall) Perrine of Houston, Texas and nieces, Eden (Russel) Crothers and Michaela (Paul) David-Justus.