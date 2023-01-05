Weekender For Jan. 5–12, 2023: A Good Weekend To Recover

Robert Moore

After two weekends of Christmas and New Year’s—with a severe storm thrown in there somewhere—we don’t know about you, but we’re tired. Mercer County needs at least a weekend to recover.

While January may be a slow month, there is still plenty to look forward to, with the events—including the 17th annual march—on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. There’s still time to check out the Harrodsburg Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Running until Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, there are over 40 Christmas trees decorated for the holidays. The event is free and the public is asked to vote for their favorite tree on the Mercer Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or by scanning a code provided at the forest. The chamber will announce the winners on Facebook Live Monday Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. The current top five are New Covenant, VFW, Ace Hardware, Farm Thangs Swap Meet and MAFEW. For more information, visit mercerchamber.com.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by 3 Cent Nickel at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). . Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. If cold enough, snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Travingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

• Chess at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. 2–4 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. If cold enough, snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Live music by Daniel Cain at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. If cold enough, snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

• Antique Show-and-Tell at the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Jerry Sampson of J. Sampson Antiques will discuss antiques brought in by the audience and give guesstimate on value. One item per person limited to the first 10 people. $10 for non-member item and free for members. Prohibited items: sports memorabilia, sports cards, coins and guns/weapons. Intended for informational and entertainment purposes and is not an official or verified valuation. All meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments provided. Starts 7 p.m. Facebook @Harrodsburg Historical Society, harrodsburghistorical.org or call 859-325-9028.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Boston’s Way. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

