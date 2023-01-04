Titans Fall To Rebels In Overtime

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Senior High School boys basketball team (6-6) capped off the Ellis Trucking Christmas Classic with a disappointing loss to 12th Region rival Boyle County (5-6) on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. On the heels of a 83-28 victory against Knox Central, the Titans could not finish in the final moments against the Rebels.

Mercer jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead as Seth Caton found Trevor Ellis for the dunk within the first 20 seconds of the game. Ellis scored the first five points for the Titans, finishing the first half with five points due to picking up his second personal foul with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.