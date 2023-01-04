Lady Bulldogs Earn Win at Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs headed down to the Sunshine State for the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.

In the first game, Burgin fell to a tough Hillsborough team out of Florida, 60-22. Baleigh Turner led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with nine points.

Coach Keith Monson and his team went on to earn their second win of the season, defeating East Bay out of Gibsonton, Florida. Gabby Thompson led with way with 13, followed by Turner with 11. The Lady bulldogs wrapped up their trip against Bradenton River out of Florida. In a hard fought game that came down to the final minutes, Burgin could not hang on, losing 52-49.

