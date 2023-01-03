SHERRY POPE

Sherry Jean Pope, 66 of Harrodsburg, wife of Conrad David Pope died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her home.

Born March 13, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Eugene and Susan C. Pennington Bruner.

She was a former employee of the Al Robinson Industrial Warehouse and a member of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one son, Kenneth Eugene (Kim) Baker of Indiana; two daughters, Stephanie Denise Watts of Harrodsburg and Candice Renee Baker of Lexington; three brothers, Russell Bruner of Nicholasville, Forest (Dawn) Bruner of Indiana and Chris Baker of Danville; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.