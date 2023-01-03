MARY KINCAID

Mary Dorresia Long Kincaid, 70, of Lawrenceburg formerly of Harrodsburg, died Dec. 30, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born April 1, 1952, in Danville, she was the daughter of the late James Melvin Long and Clydia Janette Bruner Long Wilson.

Survivors include: one son, Stevie (Tasha) Kincaid; one brother, Roger Long of Harrodsburg; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Peyton officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.