CHARLES HARMON

Charles Wayne “Charlie” Harmon, 74, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home.

Born Oct. 16, 1948, in Danville, he was the son of the late Morris and Artie Jewell (Sallee) Harmon.

He attended Cornishville School, was a farmer and plumber for Hayslett Mechanical Contractors.

Survivors include: one daughter, Dawn Marie (Michael) Sternik of Harrodsburg; one son, Anthony Wayne (Eve) Harmon of Willisburg; one sister, Monty Gail (Tony) Devine of Harrodsburg; one brother, Franklin Dane Goodlett of Nicholasville; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.