BONNIE SNOW

Bonnie Sue Lester Snow, 68, widow of James Mike Snow, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Aug. 20, 1954, in Cornishville, she was the daughter of the late Robert Charles (R.C.) and Bonnie Louise Holiday Lester.

She was a retired Texas Instrument and Kentucky Transportation Secretary and a member of Cornishville Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two step sons, Mark Snow of Versailles and Aaron Snow of Owenton; one sister, Teresa Deerwester of Danville; one brother, David Driscoll of Salvisa; two step grandchildren and nieces nephews.